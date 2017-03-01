Curry, Nowitzki lead Mavericks past Thunder, 104-89
Seth Curry scored 22 points and Dirk Nowitzki had 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-89 on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook scored 29 for the Thunder after scoring more than 40 in each of his last four games.
