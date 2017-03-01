Curry, Noel lead retooled Mavericks p...

Curry, Noel lead retooled Mavericks past Grizzlies 104-100

14 hrs ago

Seth Curry scored 24 points, Nerlens Noel had 15 points and tied a career high with 17 rebounds in his first start since coming to Dallas in a trade, and the Mavericks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-100 on Friday night. The Mavericks held on despite going scoreless for more than five minutes in the last half of the fourth quarter.

