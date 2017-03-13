Cousins leads Pelicans to win over Bl...

Cousins leads Pelicans to win over Blazers 100-77

Read more: Powhatan Today

DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points, Anthony Davis had 15 points and 15 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 100-77 on Tuesday night. Cousins had nine rebounds and three assists.

