Cliff Alexander and R.J. Hunter combine for 55 but Long Island loses again in Texas

Cliff Alexander had another monster game and R.J. Hunter returned from a few days off, but their combined 55 points weren't enough for the Long Island Nets to beat the Texas Legends in the Lone Star State, 121-110. Alexander missed one shot, going 11-of-12 overall, including 2-of-2 from three, in scoring 28 points.

