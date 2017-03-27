Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls...

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls, Game 74 preview

15 hrs ago

The Cavs finish a stretch of six games out of seven at 8 p.m. Thursday against the Chicago Bulls . Cavs fast fact: LeBron James has scored at least 20 points in 10 consecutive games against the Bulls, and four times scored 30 or more in that stretch.

