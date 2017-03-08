Changed ex-Blazer returns to Rip City - Thursday, 09 March 2017
When Sergio Rodriguez returns to Portland on Thursday as the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Trail Blazers at Moda Center, a flood of fond memories will surface. "It's the best thing in the world," Rodriguez says.
