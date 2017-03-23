Career nights for Saric, Long lift 76...

Career nights for Saric, Long lift 76ers past Bulls, 117-107

16 hrs ago

With many of his fellow high draftees sidelined, Dario Saric has turned into the leader for whatever is left of the Philadelphia 76ers. With only 10 players available, Saric scored a career-high 32 points to lead the 76ers to a 117-107 win over the Chicago Bulls, who are fighting for their playoff lives.

