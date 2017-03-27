Bulls top Cavs 99-93, James moves to 7th on NBA scoring list

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, left, looks to pass against Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Chicago. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, shoots against the Chicago Bulls guard/forward Jimmy Butler during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.