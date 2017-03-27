Bulls top Cavs 99-93, James moves to 7th on NBA scoring list
Nikola Mirotic tied season highs with 28 points and six 3-pointers, Jimmy Butler scored 25, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-93 on a night when LeBron James moved into seventh place on the NBA's career scoring list. James moved past Shaquille O'Neal, finishing with 26 points and giving him 28,599 for his career - three more than O'Neal.
