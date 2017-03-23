Blazers beat Lakers 97-81, tie Denver for final spot in West

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, center, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Tarik Black, left, and guard David Nwaba defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. You could be the winner of a years worth of oil changes or a yearly unlimited car wash pass! Click here to enter now! Welcome To The $1,000,000 March Fever 2017 Challenge Just make your picks for each game before the tournament starts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.