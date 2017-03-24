Barea ejected for flagrant, but did Griffin flop?
Barea ejected for flagrant, but did Griffin flop? J.J. Barea was giving up about 10 inches and 70 pounds to Blake Griffin. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2nK6g2L J.J. Brea, who's maybe 6-feet tall and 185 pounds, was ejected after getting into an altercation with Blake Griffin during the third quarter of the Mavericks' 97-95 win over the Clippers in Dallas on Thursday night.
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
