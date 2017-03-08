Awesome Warriors-Spurs matchup becomes awful as both teams' stars will sit out

Have you had March 11 marked on calendar marked for months, just dying of anticipation for the best NBA matchup of the season? Has the desire to see Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard go toe-to-toe again - and before the playoffs - had your blood boiling with excitement? Hours after the Spurs announced Leonard would sit out their Saturday matchup against the West-leading Warriors, the Dubs announced all their stars will join the injured Kevin Durant on the sideline: Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala will all rest after a toughly contested loss to the Timberwolves on Friday.

