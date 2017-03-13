Alexander shows off deep shooting as ...

Alexander shows off deep shooting as Long Island destroys Westchester

9 hrs ago Read more: Nets Daily

Cliff Alexander hit three of four of his three point shots and showed off a mid-range game Tuesday on his way to a 27 point performance that highlighted a 123-98 win over the Westchester Knicks. The 6'9", 250-pound Alexander also grabbed 13 rebounds, all defensive.

