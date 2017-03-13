76ers rout Mavericks in Noel's return...

76ers rout Mavericks in Noel's return to Philadelphia

Read more: TheMonitor.com

Justin Anderson tied his career high with 19 points and Robert Covington scored 12 of his 18 points in Philadelphia's dominant third quarter, helping the 76ers rout the Dallas Mavericks 116-74 on Friday night. Richaun Holmes added 17 points for the 76ers, who snapped an eight-game losing streak to Dallas while spoiling Nerlens Noel's return to Philadelphia.

