Would Trail Blazers ever consider trading Damian Lillard? Should they?

As the NBA trade season heats up around the February 23 trade deadline, rumors are flying about all kinds of players in all kinds of scenarios. While everything you hear this time or year must be taken with a grain of salt, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard 's name has been popping up in reports and discussions that revolve around the idea of the Blazers possibly kickstarting another rebuilding project by trading their franchise point guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.