Will the Portland Trail Blazers make another trade? A look back at Neil Olshey's NBA trade...

The Portland Trail Blazers already have made one substantial roster move this month, trading away well-liked center Mason Plumlee to the Denver Nuggets for Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round draft pick . The NBA trade deadline ends Thursday at noon and the underachieving Blazers, who are a season-low 10 games under .500 at the All-Star break, have assets and draft picks to dangle.

