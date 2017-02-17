When is NBA 3-Point Contest 2017? Who's competing? Time, TV,...

When is NBA 3-Point Contest 2017? Who...

The NBA All-Star weekend will be held from Friday, February 17, 2017 to Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 3-point shooting contest, part of the All-Star Saturday Night events, will be televised by TNT at 8 p.m. and will also be available on the Watch TNT App and on TNT Overtime.

