What the Plumlee trade means for the Portland Trail Blazers
About just a week ago the Portland Trail Blazers traded center Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second round pick for Nuggets' Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first round pick. So what does this mean for the Blazers? Was it a good trade, was it the worst trade ever made in the history of trading? Only time will tell since neither of these two players have had sufficient playing time with their new team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan 27
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC