Westbrook powers Thunder past Blazers 105-99

37 min ago

Westbrook scored 19 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 105-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Westbrook also had eight assists and four rebounds in his eighth 40-point performance of the season.

Chicago, IL

