Utah center Rudy Gobert is a match-up problem for the Dallas Mavericks

About the Jazz: In the past three games, All-Star Gordon Hayward is averaging 30 points. The seven-year veteran scored 27 points during a 104-88 win over Milwaukee on Feb. 1, tossed in 33 points during Saturday's 105-98 victory against Charlotte, and notched 30 points during Monday's 120-95 blowout win over Atlanta.

