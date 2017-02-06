Trail Blazers preparing for rematch w...

Trail Blazers preparing for rematch with Dallas Mavericks, Yogi Ferrell

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

When the Portland Trail Blazers were preparing to face the Dallas Mavericks last Friday, the scouting undoubtedly focused on limiting Harrison Barnes' isolation chances, preventing Dirk Nowitzki from getting good position in the high post and locating Wesley Matthews on the three-point arc. Rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell likely didn't get nearly as much attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan 27 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,003 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC