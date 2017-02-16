Trail Blazers' Neil Olshey: 'We're probably a 6 point swing overall from being a 6 or a 7...
Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey made his first major move of the season on Monday trading Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second round pick to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first round pick. Olshey did not hold a press conference following the move but he did do a brief interview with Blazers television reporter Brooke Olzendam, discussing the Plumlee-Nurkic swap, Portland's approach to the trade market and how he views the remainder of the season.
