Trail Blazers' Evan Turner recalls what it's like to traded at the deadline
Evan Turner knows what it is like to be dealt at the NBA trade deadline. When it happned, he knew it was coming, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan 27
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC