The dizzying prospect of Melo becoming a Blazer
Imagine what you'd feel if you got a text from your buddy, "Dude, have you heard? We got Melo!", or opened up Blazersedge or saw the ticker at the bottom of ESPN: BREAKING NEWS: Knicks agree, in principle, to trade Carmelo Anthony to the Portland Trail Blazers. The feelings would range from Ewww, disgust, WTF?!, why?, awesome!, head scratching, excited, pissed, cautious optimism, and expected pessimism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan 27
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC