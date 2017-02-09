The dizzying prospect of Melo becoming a Blazer

Imagine what you'd feel if you got a text from your buddy, "Dude, have you heard? We got Melo!", or opened up Blazersedge or saw the ticker at the bottom of ESPN: BREAKING NEWS: Knicks agree, in principle, to trade Carmelo Anthony to the Portland Trail Blazers. The feelings would range from Ewww, disgust, WTF?!, why?, awesome!, head scratching, excited, pissed, cautious optimism, and expected pessimism.

