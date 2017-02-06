Tank Watch: Lakers roll towards a cha...

Tank Watch: Lakers roll towards a chance at keeping their top-three protected pick

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

For the second-consecutive year, the Lakers have reminded me I should stop walking around Las Vegas Summer League telling people "at least I don't have to write about tanking this season!" A few weeks ago it became clear that it was once again time for the Los Angeles Lakers to embrace the tank, and consequently time to bring back this esteemed, Pulitzer-snubbed column because the Lakers have made monitoring their draft pick odds a necessity once again. At 17-36, the team technically only has to win one more game to show improvement upon last season's franchise-worst collapse, but the flip side of that is that the Lakers currently have the third-best odds at the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan 27 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC