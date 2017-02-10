Spurs take control at end of 1st half...

Spurs take control at end of 1st half, beat Pistons 103-92

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in an easy 103-92 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. San Antonio's Dewayne Dedmon had 17 points and 17 rebounds, reaching season highs in both categories.

