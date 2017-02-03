Some thoughts about the Bulls' overtime loss to Houston

On the road and without Jimmy Butler, who was a late scratch with a heel issue, the prospect of the Bulls having no credible option to guard James Harden and the frenetic Houston Rockets offense likely meant a scheduled loss was to quickly turn into a blowout. As logical as that seems, the Bulls continue to defy common sense, losing when they shouldn't, and being competitive when the odds are stacked heavily against them.

