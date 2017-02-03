Some thoughts about the Bulls' overtime loss to Houston
On the road and without Jimmy Butler, who was a late scratch with a heel issue, the prospect of the Bulls having no credible option to guard James Harden and the frenetic Houston Rockets offense likely meant a scheduled loss was to quickly turn into a blowout. As logical as that seems, the Bulls continue to defy common sense, losing when they shouldn't, and being competitive when the odds are stacked heavily against them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blog a Bull.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan 27
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC