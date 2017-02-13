San Antonio @ New York, Final Score: Spurs fall to the Knicks, 94-90
The Spurs shot just 36% from the field and were again doomed by a poor third quarter, losing to the Knicks 94-90. Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, but he didn't receive much help as the Spurs offense was stuck in mud for most of the night.
