Rumor: Bulls exploring trade market for Robin Lopez, Doug McDermott

According to Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders, the Chicago Bulls are in search of a first-round pick in exchange for either Robin Lopez or Doug McDermott. The NBA's trade deadline is just 10 days away and the Chicago Bulls are starting to become linked to rumors all over the place.

