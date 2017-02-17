Ricky Rubio
Haven't worked out the financial aspect of the proposal, but starting Rubio opens up the court for our ball dominant guards, as well as the other players. Ok, he is unable to shoot and hasn't been a part of winning anything outside of this country, but we currently suck and need someone to pass the ball.
