Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: TV channel, game preview, how to watch live stream
Online : Watch a live stream on NBA League Pass About the Mavericks : Dallas has won three consecutive games and eight of its last 11, logging impressive victories over the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers last week. ... The Mavericks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 113-95 on Wednesday at home as Seth Curry recorded 22 points, six assists and four steals and Salah Mejri added 16 points and 17 rebounds.
