Portland Trail Blazers: Trade Deadline Means Trade Targets

Feb 7, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Noah Vonleh guards Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Back in 2015, Arron Afflalo and Alonzo Gee were acquired by the Portland Trail Blazers from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Will Barton , Victor Claver , Thomas Robinson , a conditional 2016 1st round pick and multiple TPEs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rip City Project.