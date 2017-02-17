Portland Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonar...

Portland Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard to participate in Basketball Without Borders Global Camp

16 hrs ago

Meyers Leonard will be joining his teammate in New Orleans this week to participate in the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Global Camp. The camp, created and hosted by the NBA and FIBA, will benefit 67 high school kids from 32 countries and territories across the globe.

