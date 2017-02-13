Nuggets tie NBA mark with 24 3s in 13...

Nuggets tie NBA mark with 24 3s in 132-110 win over Warriors

Nikola Jokic got his second career triple-double and the Denver Nuggets tied an NBA record with 24 3-pointers while shocking the Golden State Warriors 132-110 on Monday night. The Nuggets tied the 3-point mark set by the Rockets in December against New Orleans.

