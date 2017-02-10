Nuggets land Mason Plumlee from Blazers in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic, first-round pick

The Nuggets have acquired Mason Plumlee and a second-round pick in a trade that sends Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick to Portland. The Denver Nuggets have acquired center Mason Plumlee and a future second-round draft pick in a trade with the Trail Blazers that sends center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round pick to Portland, The Vertical first reported .

