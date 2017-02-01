Nicolas Batum returns to Portland as cornerstone of Charlotte Hornets
As Nicolas Batum walked out of one of his favorite Pearl District dinner spots Sunday night, he looked around for his car, thinking it was time to drive back to his home in Lake Oswego. Then it hit him: He doesn't live in Lake Oswego anymore and his car was nearly 3,000 miles back East in Charlotte.
