NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Carmelo Anthony to Boston Celtics, Damian Lillard and Los Angeles Lakers
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23, and with only one day remaining, some of the biggest names in the league are reportedly available -- Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks, Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls and Damien Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, to name a few. Among others, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, with new front-office executive Magic Johnson, are expected to be busy at the deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan 27
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC