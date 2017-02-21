NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers trying to land Pacers star Paul George

The Los Angeles Lakers are "in the process of trying to land" Indiana Pacers star forward Paul George , according to USA Today's Sam Amick , who also reported that the "landscape is complicated elsewhere, too, in large part because of his desire to sign with the Lakers if the Pacers experience simply doesn't pan out." If you're wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey right now and jumping up and down, there's more, via The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski : For teams considering a trade for George, here's the risk: As a free agent in the summer of 2018, he has considered re-signing with Indiana or joining his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell The Vertical.

