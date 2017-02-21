NBA Capsules

Reserve Lou Williams hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his Rockets debut after a trade from the Lakers, and Houston crushed New Orleans 129-99 on Thursday night in DeMarcus Cousins' first game with Anthony Davis. Davis had 29 points, and Cousins finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds after he was acquired from Sacramento during the break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.