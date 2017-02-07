NBA Capsules: Hornets end losing skid, top Brooklyn 111-107 - Tue, 07 Feb 2017 PST

NBA Capsules: Hornets end losing skid...

Kemba Walker, Nicolas Batum and Marco Belinelli each had 17 points as the Charlotte Hornets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 111-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Charlotte had not won since a Jan. 21 triumph over Brooklyn.

