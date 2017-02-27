Morris, Pistons outlast Portland 120-...

Morris, Pistons outlast Portland 120-113 in OT

Read more: Brandon Sun

Marcus Morris scored a career-high 37 points, including Detroit's first seven in overtime, and the Pistons rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-113 on Tuesday night. Ish Smith had 12 points, seven assists and seven steals for the Pistons.

