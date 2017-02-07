McCollum's winner sends Blazers past ...

McCollum's winner sends Blazers past Mavs 114-113

14 hrs ago

C.J. McCollum scored 32 points, the last two on a runner in the lane with 0.9 seconds left to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 114-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. McCollum's shot capped a final minute in which the two teams traded leads six times and Dirk Nowitzki hit two clutch 3-pointers, the second a potential game-winner with 3.9 seconds left.

