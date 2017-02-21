Marc Stein: Suns not making Tyson Cha...

Marc Stein: Suns not making Tyson Chandler available

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bright Side of the Sun

Marc Stein and Zach Lowe of ESPN had a conversation this week, and they talked Phoenix Suns basketball in a week that lends itself to talking lots of Phoenix Suns basketball. When the topic of trading Tyson Chandler came up, Stein allowed himself to dream the dream of many Phoenix fans, questioning whether the Suns would retain the veteran big man with the hopes of later landing San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan 27 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC