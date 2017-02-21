Marc Stein: Suns not making Tyson Chandler available
Marc Stein and Zach Lowe of ESPN had a conversation this week, and they talked Phoenix Suns basketball in a week that lends itself to talking lots of Phoenix Suns basketball. When the topic of trading Tyson Chandler came up, Stein allowed himself to dream the dream of many Phoenix fans, questioning whether the Suns would retain the veteran big man with the hopes of later landing San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge .
