Magic's Biyombo, Trail Blazers' Mccollum, Nuggets' Mudiay Headline...

The National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that NBA Africa Game 2017, the NBA's second game in Africa, will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa. The announcement was made at the annual NBA Africa All-Star Luncheon in New Orleans by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, Amadou Gallo Fall, who were joined by NBA Africa Game 2017 players Bismack Biyombo , CJ McCollum and Emmanuel Mudiay .

