Leonard's 36 points lead Spurs by Thunder, Westbrook, 108-94

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, right, evades San Antonio Spurs forward Jonathon Simmons during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Antonio. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, right, evades San Antonio Spurs forward Jonathon Simmons during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Antonio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.