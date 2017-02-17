Kyrie Irving 3-point runner-up again, this time to Eric Gordon
Houston's Eric Gordon defeated Kyrie Irving in overtime of the JBL 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday night. Gordon posted a score of 21 to Irving's 18 after both Gordon and Irving pushed past Charlotte's Kemba Walker in the first part of the finals.
