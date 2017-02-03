Isaac Ropp fired from CSN Northwest T...

Isaac Ropp fired from CSN Northwest TV show; calls Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey 'Sports...

Read more: The Oregonian

Portland sports radio and television host Isaac Ropp announced on his radio show Thursday that he has been fired from his job as a panelist on the Comcast SportsNet Northwest TV show "Talkin' Ball." According to Ropp, he was fired because he's been critical of the Portland Trail Blazers.

