Huge night from Spurs frontline sparks 103-92 victory over Detroit

FEBRUARY 10: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Detroit Pistons tries to control the ball while running into Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs at the Palace of Auburn Hills on February 10, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My San Antonio.