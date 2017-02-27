Hermiston leading race to win $20,000 of playground equipment for Sunset Park
The city is competing with Portland and Tillamook in a contest held by the Portland Trail Blazers' MODA Assist program. As of Monday morning, Hermiston had 6,726 votes followed by Portland with 5,832 and Tillamook in third with 1,412 votes.
