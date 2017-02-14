Hawks prevail 109-104 over Trail Blazers in overtime
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, Dennis Schroder added 22 and the Atlanta Hawks scored the final 12 points of overtime to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-104 on Monday night. Dwight Howard added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Hawks, who won their fifth straight against the Blazers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan 27
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC